SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Authorities responded to a fire on the corner of Kearney and Glenstone Thursday evening.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time. Traffic in the area could be delayed due to smoke from the fire in the area.

The structure on fire is at the Springfield Inn, a vacant property planned to be demolished to make room for a new Whataburger. The structure has seen multiple previous fires this month.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.