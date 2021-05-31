String of robberies in Springfield over weekend; suspect unconfirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Several robberies occurred over Memorial Day weekend. According to Springfield Police, all of the crimes could be the work of one perpetrator.

Police Lt. Tonya Price told KOLR10/Ozarks First the incidents include:

A home in the 2200 block of North Taylor was shot at about 10 p.m. Sunday (5/30/21) after a disturbance at the location. There were no injuries.

About the same time in the 2100 block of North Taylor a man was robbed at gunpoint.

At 1:29 a.m. today a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint near the Pizza Hut in the 1200 block of South Grant

And at 4:15 a.m. today, May 31, a man sitting in his truck at the Motel 6, 2655 N. Glenstone, was approached by an armed man and robbed.

In each case, the suspect was carrying a handgun, described as a black male, muscular or stocky in build and had short brown hair. Price said the suspect was masked at the time of the incidents.

A second suspect in the man’s car is described as slender and 5-foot-6. Descriptions vary as to whether that person is a man or woman.

Police believe the two were in a silver Hyundai Sonata or similar-model car. A vehicle fitting that description was stopped about 7:30 a.m. today. Those in the car were identified, but not arrested at the time, she said.

Price asked anyone with video or surveillance camera footage in those areas to check for recordings of the incidents and contact the police if they have potential evidence.

Whether each situation is related is currently unconfirmed.