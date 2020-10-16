Street rods on display at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hot rods, muscle cars and more were at an event in Springfield Friday, Oct. 16, as car enthusiasts showed off their rides.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 37th NSRA mid-America Street Rod Nationals were hosted at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The event was initially scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Marketing Director Jim Rowlatt says even with over 1,100 cars at the park, people can still stay safe and have fun.

“The key to this whole deal is to be safe,” said Rowlatt. “We tried to follow CDC guidelines and the local guidelines as far as masking in the building and those kinds of things. And we have hand sanitizer all around the grounds.”

The Mid-America’s Street Rod Nationals will be happening through Oct. 18.