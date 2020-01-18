Strafford working towards improving their town

STRAFFORD, Mo. — Residents in Strafford are helping shape the future of their town.

Citizens shared their opinions with city leaders tonight for Strafford’s 2020 comprehensive plan.

The plan will help guide decisions on city services and residential and economic development over the next 20 years.

City leaders say some priorities are infrastructure and road improvements, sidewalk and trails and capitalizing on the city’s unique areas like Pine Street, building up the character of the downtown area.

“It’s growing so fast we really want to make sure it’s controlled growth, in a good way,” said Ashley French, Strafford mayor.

Strafford’s comprehensive plan was last updated in 2003.

Residents can access the 2020 plan online on the city’s website.