STRAFFORD, Mo. — A Greene County courtroom is moving forward with a case against a man charged with killing his wife, her mother, and her step-father.

Jesse Huy waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 25, showing he understands the evidence against him.

Huy’s next court date will take place with a different judge.

According to investigators, Huy called dispatchers after the incident in March to say he murdered three people because he had “had enough” because the three wouldn’t leave.