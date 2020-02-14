Strafford man sentenced for child molestation

STRAFFORD, Mo.– Larry Dykes, charged with having sex with a child younger than 14, pleaded guilty in court Friday (2/14/2020).

As a result of his plea, Dykes was sentenced to 15 years for child molestation.

Investigators say Dykes and his wife, Alicia, performed sexual acts on a girl, sometimes while the girl was blindfolded or handcuffed. The victim told investigators Larry and Alicia Dykes also had her perform sexual acts on them. Court documents say Larry and Alicia Dykes both admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the girl.

Authorities say the abuse started back in 2016 and continued for more than a year.

Alicia Dykes was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2019 for the same crimes. Per a plea agreement, she was able to complete a 120-day program in a sex offender assessment unit and placed on five years of supervised probation.