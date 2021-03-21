Strafford man charged with three murders after calling 911, reporting himself to authorities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The suspect who called Greene County deputies yesterday reporting that he killed three family members has now been charged.

Jesse Huy, 50, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

These charges are without bond.

The victims include his spouse, Tonya Huy, 48, and her parents Ronald Koehler, 71, and Linda Koehler, 78.

On Saturday, March 20, Greene County deputies were dispatched to 4486 N Farm Road 249 at 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the three deceased victims and Huy. Huy was then taken in for questioning.