STRAFFORD, Mo. — The severe weather we have had in the Ozarks has impacted Strafford in a big way.

KOLR10’s Jesse Inman reported a few buildings that have roofs ripped off and a mobile home park that got hit pretty hard.

A few truck stops, called Ta and Loves, just got power back not long ago.

Several people are getting a head start on repairs and tarping their roofs off. There are many that could be sleeping without power.

We should have a better idea of the amount of damage in the morning.