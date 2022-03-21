SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio is partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Library District to host the StoryCorps Mobile Tour at The Library Center in Springfield.

In a StoryCorps interview, two people who know and care about one another record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process.

“The Springfield-Greene County Library celebrates the art of storytelling by diverse voices every day in our physical collections and the stories of ancestors captured in the Local History Department’s digital collections,” said Kathleen O’Dell, community relations director for the Springfield-Greene County Library District. “So we are thrilled to play host to the recording sessions of families and friends during StoryCorps’ visit to The Library Center.”

After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview.

With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

“Part of what we do in public radio is to create connections between people; sharing stories and experiences that enlighten us, entertain us, and remind us of our shared humanity through an understanding that everyone has a story to tell and that everyone’s story matters,” said Sue Robinson, KSMU’s director of community support.

“Partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Library to serve as the StoryCorps recording site was a natural fit, and we’re delighted to be collaborating with them on this unique opportunity for our community to adds its’ voice to the StoryCorps collection.”

How to get involved

Reservations to record a StoryCorps interview during the Springfield Mobile Tour visit will open to the general public at 10 a.m. (CST) April 7 and can be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or by clicking here.