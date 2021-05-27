Storms tear through Bolivar, taking out powerlines

BOLIVAR, Mo. — This storm caught a lot of people by surprise as the winds and rain did visible damage. Utility poles have snapped in half and crews are working to get things back together in Bolivar, but expect repairs to take a while.

Damage is mostly concentrated on the west side of Bolivar. Highways signs are down, power is out, stoplights are dark, and some roads are blocked because of the fallen lines.

Back in the neighborhoods, there is a lot of tree damage and minor damage to the exterior of homes, some caused by trees into their roofs.

Carmen Soto, a witness to the storm, said there was no warning.

“It was terrible, we had no warning,” said Soto. “No sirens went off here in town, nothing.”

Repairs caused by the storm is expected to last until Friday, May 28. Southwest Electric has 300 homes and businesses in the area in the dark, Liberty Utilities has 700, totaling to approximately 1,000 customers.