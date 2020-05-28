Storms brought hail and flooding through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Shortly after 6 p.m., some storms moved through our area and one of our photographers filmed some hail in West Springfield.

Strong winds knocked down a tree on West Brower Street near Brown Avenue north of Chestnut.

Vicki Moody says the tree landed on her daughter’s van and crushed part of the roof.

We also got a picture from Shannon Sims of a car stuck in some high water at College and West Avenue in North Springfield.

Police had to shut down part of the road until the water went down as well as several parts of Chestnut.

Water came over the road causing temporary flooding at lower water crossings, ditches, and even parking lots.

