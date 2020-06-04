Storms and winds caused power outages and damage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The strong winds on May 3 left more than 10,000 homes in Springfield were without power on June 4 for some time, but this caused one man a problem that will take a little while to fix.

Tim Turner’s business, Rathbone Ace Hardware, had a lot of metal hanging down and swinging from his storefront. He says he is lucky the storm didn’t break any windows.

“It’ll probably take a while before we have a permanent sign of some sort,” said Turner. “So we’re gonna have to paint the wood and copper around it and seal it all up, so it doesn’t get more water damage.”

City Utilities say they sent a crew to Turner’s store to help with the clean-up process as well as other places in Springfield.

The crews worked on 13 power lines on Pythian Street, and a tree branch fell on to some power lines near East University and East Stanford.

Turner says he is thankful for the help.