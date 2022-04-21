BOLIVAR, Mo. — Counties across the Ozarks were under tornado warnings Thursday evening as severe storms moved through the area.

Reports of flooding and high winds came in from areas like Elkland, Conway, and Buffalo, but most weather reports from KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox viewers involved hail.

The video above is from Caitlin Rummelt, who captured images of hail piled up like snow in Bolivar.





These pictures were taken by reporter Sydney Moran near Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO

Tornado warnings began just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. The fastest movement the storm had was at 30 miles per hour. The slowest was 15 miles per hour, which is why there was so much hail pileup.

The tornado warning was dropped at 5:45 p.m. and was changed to a severe thunderstorm warning. The national weather service issued another tornado warning ten minutes later.

The slow-moving storm sat over I-44 just west of Conway, in the far northwestern corner of Webster County. The tornado warning was dropped at 6:45 and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued downstream.

The rest of Thursday evening will be calmer. The next chance of severe weather is Saturday evening into Saturday late night.