SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Storm systems that moved through the Ozarks the last couple of nights have brought large amounts of rain causing flooding around Springfield.

Drivers should be cautious when driving near creeks and rivers today as there are still some areas around Springfield covered in water. If you’re driving and see anything resembling floodwaters on the roads, do not drive through it. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

Some roads in Springfield became impassable because of floodwaters. Flooding didn’t occur in just roadways but also in neighborhoods and even parks.

Check the MoDOT Traveler Map for current road conditions.