STORM DAMAGE: Hail and wind damage

MISSOURI.– The National Weather Service says they received reports of damage and downed power lines.

In Lebanon, there are reports of damage at the Joel E. Barber school and the Lebanon airport. A few semi-trucks were damaged and turned over sideways on I-44.

According to the Laclede County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, Power lines are down all over the City, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Several traffic signals are also out. The Laclede County Office of Emergency Management encourages the public to stay home during this time so that first responder can access the situation.

LEBANON, MO

In Seymour, there are reports of a tin roof ripped off an abandoned building on the north side of the square and power outages.

Seymour, Mo







Mansfield, Mo

In Mansfield, there is significant damage to the Mansfield High School.