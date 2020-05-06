Stone County woman charged with shooting a man in the chest

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, A 64-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree Serious Physical Injury and Armed Criminal Action.

On April 19, Deputies say a hospital told them about a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives spoke with the man and he was released later that week.

On May 5, Darlene Smith, from Lampe, Missouri, was arrested and confessed to shooting the individual.

Smith is currently incarcerated at Stone County Jail with no bond warrant at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.