STONE COUNTY, Mo. – Stone County voters will decide whether or not to enact a new tax for law enforcement during the April 5th election.

The new tax would pay for a 20% raise for Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to a website that supports the tax, which is called Proposition P, the county is understaffed, and deputies are underpaid.

Out of a $4 purchase, one cent would go towards the new tax.

The tax is estimated to generate 1.2 million dollars towards pay raises for deputies, new patrol vehicles, a new K9 deputy, and new equipment. The new equipment needed includes patrol vehicles and items such as vests, tasers, and radios.

The tax would also fund a new school resource deputy and a new corrections deputy.