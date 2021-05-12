Stone County Sheriff’s Office searching for man allegedly involved in a stabbing

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they suspect was involved in a stabbing from early Tuesday evening.

Matthew Hembree, 36, has been charged with assault in the 1st degree and armed criminal action. There is a felony warrant out for this arrest.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a road near Reeds Spring where they found a male victim stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and released.

If you know the whereabouts of Mathew Hembree, please contact the Stone County Sheriffs Office at 417-357-6116, send a private message or call 911.