Stone County School Readiness Fair gives free school supplies to families

REED SPRINGS, MO- Love, INC organized the Stone County School Readiness Fair at Reed Springs High School earlier today, which helped families receive new school supplies for students for free.

Families were able to come and pick up backpacks, socks, shoes, and even groceries at the school earlier today. Cox Health was also there for students’ medical needs, such as immunizations and sports physicals. Tri-lakes Dental had a booth to check on children’s teeth, as well as hand out free supplies for Stone County families.

Jennifer Maupin of Love, INC said they had to change some of the procedures for the fair this year because of covid-19. “We just lined up with their mandates where we are letting 15 to 20 people in at a time. Just keeping those numbers rolling like that, and everybody’s been great about it.”

Masks were also required for anyone in fifth grade or older.