STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A consumer warning for Stone County residents.

Sheriff Doug Rader says scam asphalters are working the area.

His office put a warning on Facebook saying that workers offer to put asphalt on your driveway that’s leftover from another job.

The suspected scammers are from Hannibal with a 573 area code phone number.

You’re urged to call 911 if you see such a team at your home.