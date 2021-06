STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri’s state auditor said she has great news for the taxpayers of Stone County. Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the County Collector’s Office the highest rating possible.

The audit of Stone County happened because there was a vacancy in the office and has since been filled.

Earning a rating of “Excellent” means auditors found no concerns about how the Stone County Collector’s Office is run.

Stone County is the third county in recent years to receive an “Excellent” rating.