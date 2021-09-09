Stolen vehicle call leads to a multi-agency manhunt in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- Law enforcement near Diggins, Missouri, are actively searching for a suspect after a stolen vehicle call.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the call originated from a home where a vehicle was stolen from. The vehicle was recovered shortly after, but a gun was found missing from the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot after encountering a deputy that was in the area. A perimeter is currently set up containing the suspect now in the Seymour area.

The Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation by providing a helicopter to help search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.