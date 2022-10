BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County.

According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before 4 am.

The driver then stole items from the store and drove off. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 417-847-6556.