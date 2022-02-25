MISSOURI – Two suspects are now facing charges following an investigation by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

MDoC investigated cases of a missing white-tail buck, two tree stands stolen off of private property and property damage. During the investigation, Corporal Mark Henry with the MDoC was led to several individuals and the missing tree stands.

Charges to the two suspects include stealing, property damage, taking deer in closed season and possession of illegal deer, MDoC said in a press release. One of the two suspects was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

MDoC urges anyone with a wildlife poaching issue to contact their local agent or call Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111.