Stolen car of shooting victim found nearly one week after the incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The car of a shooting victim that was reported stolen has been found.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Jasmine Bailey, the car was reported February 5 and was found Thursday night.

Bailey says police do not have evidence that the theft is related to the death of 23-year-old Chandler Sweaney, but it was stolen from the house where he died.

The shooting happened on February 1 at a home in the 2800 block of W. Chestnut Street.

Police responded to the scene and found Sweaney and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. The other man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now