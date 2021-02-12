Stolen car of shooting victim found nearly one week after the incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The car of a shooting victim that was reported stolen has been found.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Jasmine Bailey, the car was reported February 5 and was found Thursday night.

Bailey says police do not have evidence that the theft is related to the death of 23-year-old Chandler Sweaney, but it was stolen from the house where he died.

The shooting happened on February 1 at a home in the 2800 block of W. Chestnut Street.

Police responded to the scene and found Sweaney and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. The other man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).