Stockton man gets 11 years for shooting tenant in 2018

STOCKTON, Mo.- A Stockton man was found guilty and sentenced Friday to the 2018 death of 39-year-old Joseph Roberts.

Court documents say Ramie Halbrook was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action on October 8 and was sentenced to 11 years.

According to the probable cause statement from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, a witness, Ryan Rosten, was assisting Roberts move when Roberts walked to Halbrook to question his reasons for being on the property. Rosten said Halbrook did not respond to Roberts’ questioning and heard a gunshot “just seconds later.”

Roberts stumbled and fell, according to the statement. Halbrook stood over Roberts before walking toward Rosten with “a blank expression on his face.”

Rosten said Halbrook was holding a handgun and, at one point, began to pull the gun up. Rosten told police he was afraid of being shot as well and fled the scene in a truck before calling 911.

According to a press release from the sheriff, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call at about 2:05 p.m.

Deputies found Roberts outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the EMS personnel at the scene a short time later, according to the release.

Former Springfield defense attorney Dee Wampler appeared in court last week on this case before his passing Friday.