Stockton Lake water levels drop as Southwest Missouri sees abnormally dry weather

STOCKTON. Mo. – Abnormally dry conditions in Southwest Missouri are causing water levels to drop at Stockton Lake.

The National Weather Service said the area has had dry conditions throughout the last 30 to 45 days and the water levels at Stockton Lake are about three feet below the average water levels.

The area in and around Stockton dam received quite a bit of rainfall early in the year.

But into August and September, the rain started to come to an end, and then a dry stretch of weather began.

“If you’re in or around the lake, you’re certainly going to see the difference between the water levels and you’ll see the water line that is currently in place. It has been lower at that lake,” said Kelsey Angle, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service, “so far, Stockton dam, the dam itself has received almost 40 inches of precipitation, the normal for this time of year. It is close to 35 inches.”

The good news is there is rain coming in this weekend.



Angle said the area could see an inch to an inch and a half and it will definitely help with water levels.