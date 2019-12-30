Sticking with New Year’s Resolutions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A new year, means a new beginning for some.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long.

Research shows 80% of “resolution-er’s” give up by the second week of February.

“Our goals aren’t really measurable, or maybe it’s really that we don’t want to change that,” said Director of Psych Associates Dr. Gabriel Cline.

Cline says when creating a goal, it’s important to consider why you want to have that goal and if you’re making it for the right reasons.

“One common goal is to try to lose weight,” said Cline. “Rather than say I’m going to lose weight in 2020, say I’m going to go to the gym on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in 2020.

Cline adds your goal must also be realistic.

“I really have to make sure that the goals are something realistic and something I’m committed to wanting to do and that I can measure my own progress,” said Cline.

The American Psychological Association says a key part of success is how you treat yourself when you fail.

“Life happens, life will cause symptoms like will cause problems and we have to be able to adjust and still try to keep those goals in hand,” said Cline. “You’re not going to make progress every single day, not every football team wins every single game.”

Cline says it’s what you do with those fails that matters.