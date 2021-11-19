Steve Edwards announces his retirement from CoxHealth after 30 years; cites cancer diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards announced he will be retiring from Cox in 2022 after 30 years.

According to a press release, his last day will be May 31, 2022. Edwards shared in a letter to employees that in 2021, he found out he had cancer.

“In the past year, I discovered I had cancer. I was privileged to receive amazing care guided both by our team at CoxHealth and the Siteman Cancer Center. After successful surgery, I am recovering well and I feel strong. However, in this cancer journey I was blessed to gain perspective, which affirmed my decision to retire,” Edwards said.

Please see the attached letter. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I hope I have served you well. pic.twitter.com/ZBjPlKr096 — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) November 19, 2021

“We have been deeply fortunate to have Steve serve CoxHealth’s patients and employees, and the community as a whole, especially through periods of great change,” says Rob Fulp, chairman of the CoxHealth Board of Directors. “He will be greatly missed, but we will forever be impacted by his dedication to do right by the community he cares about.”

Edwards began his time at CoxHealth in 1992 working various roles before being named president and CEO in 2012. His father, Charlie Edwards, also served as CEO of the health system.

The CoxHealth Board of Directors has created a search committee to choose Edwards’ replacement. The board will begin immediately with the goal of having the next top executive in place before Steve’s departure in May.

“We take the responsibility of finding the next leader very seriously,” says Fulp. “Our leaders have frequently been found from within our health system, and we know the quality of talent we have at CoxHealth. However, our priority is to find the best person for the job, whether they are currently at CoxHealth or not. We will search with intentionality and focus in that mission.”

Below is the full letter Edwards sent to CoxHealth employees Friday morning.