Steinway Grand Pianos at Evangel thanks to donation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two new Steinway Grand Pianos are now at Evangel University in the Barnett Fine Arts Center thanks to a generous donation.

“These wonderful pianos are in reality a double blessing to our students,” said Dr. Greg Morris, professor of music at Evangel. “They now can have lessons on pianos that closely replicate the power and response of a nine-foot Concert Grand piano, while also gaining better practice room instruments.”

The previous studio pianos were moved to practice rooms for daily student use.

The new Steinways were donated by Dr. Samuel E. Coryell and delivered by the regional authorized Steinway dealer, Schmitt Music of Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now