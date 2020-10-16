Steinway Grand Pianos at Evangel thanks to donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two new Steinway Grand Pianos are now at Evangel University in the Barnett Fine Arts Center thanks to a generous donation.

“These wonderful pianos are in reality a double blessing to our students,” said Dr. Greg Morris, professor of music at Evangel. “They now can have lessons on pianos that closely replicate the power and response of a nine-foot Concert Grand piano, while also gaining better practice room instruments.”

The previous studio pianos were moved to practice rooms for daily student use.

The new Steinways were donated by Dr. Samuel E. Coryell and delivered by the regional authorized Steinway dealer, Schmitt Music of Kansas City.