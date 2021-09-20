‘Steam-O-Rama’ in Republic looks to keep history alive

REPUBLIC, Mo. — With a goal of keeping history alive, steam engines and antique tractors returned to Republic loud and proud this weekend for the annual Steam-O-Rama event.

Many people in attendance said they were excited to continue their family tradition.

Justin Williams attends the event every year with his family.

“We’ve got everything from a third scale steam engine, to antique gas hit-and-miss engines, we’ve got a Maytag washer set up,” Williams said.

While the event is fun, Williams said it also allows for kids to have learning experiences.

“How each thing progressed from the steam to the gas engines, to even these hit-and-miss engines, to electricity, so they kinda understand how we progressed,” Williams said.

Joshua Brown attended the event for the first time.

“I had a grandpa that was into all kinds of things engineering things, and I don’t know, it’s just really cool to get to hear it and be around this stuff,” Brown said.

Williams and Brown both agree something new can be learned from the event.