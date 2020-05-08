Stealth Bombers flying over six Missouri counties on May 8

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — B-2 Stealth Bombers will be flying over six Missouri communities on May 8 in honor of healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers,” said Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing. “As Guardsmen, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”

The stealth bombers will fly over Springfield, Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia and Jefferson City.

Missouri National Guard encourages residents to still follow social distancing guidelines when watching the flyover.

The 131st Bomb Wing is the only National Guard wing to fly the B-2 Spirit as a classic unit association with the active duty 509th Bomb Wing.

Missouri National Guard says the times are subject to change: