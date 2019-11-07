Staying warm and safe this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department gave tips to ensure staying warm and safe during the cold season.

“This time of year, people are starting to run their furnaces, they’re starting to burn firewood, they’re breaking out space heaters,” Keven Trogdon said, chief of Community Risk Education, Springfield Fire Department.

Last year in Springfield, Trogdon says there were 24 heating-related house fires.

“Which made up about 18% of our calls. As of this year, I believe we’re at about 9% of our calls, so far. But we’re just coming into the season,” Trogdon said.

Trogdon and technician, Drew Compton, explain how you should safely maintain your furnace.

“Maintenance once a year can increase the longevity of the system, and also the efficiency as well,” Compton said.

“Somebody that knows what they’re doing to check your furnace out to make sure it works properly,” Trogdon said.

Trogdon says if you want to use your fire place just make sure you’re not burning yard waste which can cause a flu fire which is a fire that happens in the chimney.

He specifically mentioned space heaters as the most dangerous of them all.

“You want to make sure you plug it into the wall,” Trogdon said. “You don’t want to plug that into an extension cord or a power strip or anything like that, you’re going to overload it.”

Trogdon says its better to get a space heater with an automatic off setting incase it gets knocked over by something while you’re sleeping.