Staying safe during the last of the holiday shopping trips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is some rough weather that will be happening during one of the last shopping rushes before Christmas.

Highway patrol trooper, Sam Carpenter, has some suggestions for shoppers going out on Sunday.

“They say ‘well I was doing the speed limit,'” Carpenter said. “And we can’t emphasize enough, when it’s raining or sleeting, snow, ice conditions, the speed limit is not the safest speed to drive.”

Carpenter says that drivers should be extra careful.

“Give yourself a lot more time than you normally would, drive slower than you normally would, and just be super cautious and cognizant of those around you,” Carpenter said.

Brina Thomas, owner of Five Pound Apparel, says you don’t have to leave your home to purchase items if it feels unsafe.

“Typically since we don’t have a traditional-like parking lot, especially at our downtown location, we do have our shop online, pickup in-store option so that people can just find a spot, run in, grab what they were looking for,” Thomas said.

Because of this weather, stores may have abnormal hours.

“Normally we’re closed Sunday’s and Monday’s, but with it being so close to the holidays I had thought about being open this coming Sunday but with the weather, I’m just not even going to worry about it,” said Hayley Valdez, owner of The Merry Moore Boutique.

Valdez says the risks are not worth it.

“It’s hard with downtown just because everybody is usually parking a little bit further away and having to walk, and so I wouldn’t want to put anyone in danger of slipping just trying to get to the store,” Valdez said.