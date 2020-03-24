Stay at home order; what counts as an essential business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Mayor Ken McClure issued a stay at home order that is effective starting Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The order will be effective for 30 days.

As of March 24, 2020, 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County and three have died.

Here are the list of businesses that are considered essential:

a.Construction, including critical home and building repairs;

b. Healthcare and public health services and supply manufacturing and distribution, including mental health and home health services, blood and plasma donation and related activities, and pharmacies but not including gyms and fitness centers. This should be construed broadly to avoid any impacts to the delivery of healthcare;

c. Veterinary care and other healthcare services for animals, including boarding;

d. Food, shelter, and social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, such as those residing at shelters;

e. Mortuary services, including funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemetery workers, except that not more than 10 persons at a time shall be allowed into a funeral, visitation, or wake;

f. Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;

g. Law enforcement, emergency management, public safety, first responder, emergency dispatch, and security;

h. Hazardous materials handling and cleanup;

i. Agriculture and food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing;

j. Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products), provided that farmers’ markets and produce stands may provide drive-thru or carry out services only. This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and persons;

k. Food and beverage carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery services; and pick-up or take-away food services provided by a school;

l. Energy, electricity, petroleum, natural and propane gas acquisition, production, generation, processing, storage, distribution, and retail distribution;

m. Waste and wastewater maintenance and operation of infrastructure, including processing, treatment, conveyance, and distribution;

n. Logistics and transportation of goods and people related to Essential Business activities or Essential Activities, including taxis and private transportation providers and businesses that ship or deliver foods, goods, or services directly to residences;

o. Vehicle repair and maintenance facilities, including vehicle parts manufacturers and suppliers;

p. Public works support, inspection, and maintenance, including workers such as plumbers, electricians, and other service providers whose services are necessary to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and buildings, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses;

q. Public infrastructure support and maintenance;

r. Communications infrastructure support and maintenance, including storefronts that sell or repair communication devices and media services, including radio, television, and print;

s. Information technology development, management, support, and security, including client service centers;

t. Inspection services for construction functions of new facilities and/or maintenance of existing buildings;

u. Hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts, provided that they may not offer dining-in services;

v. Critical manufacturing of materials, packaging, and products needed for medical supply chains, transportation, energy, communications, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, emergency services, and the defense industrial base;

w. Legal and critical financial services, including banks, insurance, and property services, including supportive activities such as appraisals, title searches, and inspections;

x. Lawn and landscaping services and grass, weed, and vegetation removal;

y. Building supply stores;

z. Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;

aa. Residential care facilities, including nursing homes and group homes;

bb. Mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

cc. Educational activities to support distance learning activities;

dd. Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare should be carried out in stable groups, preferably with 10 or fewer (“stable” means that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day); children should not change from one group to another; if more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group should be in a separate room. Groups should not mix with each other; and childcare providers should remain solely with one group of children;

ee. Religious activity to support distance and/or virtual services provided fewer than 10 persons are in attendance;

ff. “Minimum Basic Operations” of otherwise non-essential businesses, provided that employees comply with Physical Distancing Requirements as defined herein to the extent possible while carrying out such operations and which shall be limited to the following:

i. The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory and facilities, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions; and

ii. The minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences, place of rest, or elsewhere;

gg. Direct support services necessary to ensure an essential business activity will not have to cease operation.