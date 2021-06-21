Statewide COVID-19 emotional crisis counseling services to continue through the end of 2021

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Mental Health shared Monday that the Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) grant is receiving additional funding through the end of December 2021.

According to a press release, the extension will allow counselors to provide psychological services to Missourians who have been affected by the pandemic.

The grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $3.8 million for services the Missouri Department of Mental Health offers.

Any individual experiencing stress or emotional strain because of the pandemic may call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-985-5990.

Below are crisis counseling service providers across the state of Missouri: