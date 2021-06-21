Statewide COVID-19 emotional crisis counseling services to continue through the end of 2021

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

Rev Steve Heather KOLR

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Mental Health shared Monday that the Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) grant is receiving additional funding through the end of December 2021.

According to a press release, the extension will allow counselors to provide psychological services to Missourians who have been affected by the pandemic.

The grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $3.8 million for services the Missouri Department of Mental Health offers.

Any individual experiencing stress or emotional strain because of the pandemic may call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-985-5990.

Below are crisis counseling service providers across the state of Missouri:

  • ALM Hopewell Center: 314-531-1770
    St. Louis City, St. Louis County.
  • Arthur Center: 573-582-1234
    Audrain, Callaway, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls.
  • BJC Behavioral Health: 314-206-3700
    Iron, Jefferson, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Washington.
  • Bootheel Counseling Center: 573-471-0800
    Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard.
  • Burrell Behavioral Health: 417-761-5000
    Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Christian, Cooper, Dallas, Greene, Howard, Moniteau, Morgan, Pettis, Polk, Randolph, Saline, Stone, Taney, Webster.
  • Clark Community Center: 417-476-1000
    Barry, Dade, Lawrence.
  • Community Counseling Center: 573-334-1100
    Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Ste. Genevieve.
  • Compass Health Network: 660-885-8131
    Bates, Benton, Camden, Cass, Cedar, Cole, Crawford, Dent, Franklin, Gasconade, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lincoln, Maries, Miller, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Clair, Vernon, Warren.
  • Family Counseling Center: 573-888-5925
    Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Reynolds, Ripley, Wayne.
  • Family Guidance Center: 816-364-1501
    Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, Worth.
  • Gibson Recovery Center: 573-332-0416
    Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Scott.
  • North Central MO Mental Health Center: 660-359-4487
    Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan.
  • Ozark Center: 417-347-7600
    Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton.
  • Phoenix Programs: 573-875-8880
    Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau, Morgan, Pettis, Randolph, Saline.
  • Places for People: 314-535-5600
    St. Louis City, St. Louis County.
  • Preferred Family Healthcare: 660-665-1962
    Adair, Caldwell, Clark, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Putnam, Ralls, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Sullivan.
  • Southeast MO Behavioral Health: 573-756-5749
    Butler, Carter, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, St. Francois, Stoddard, Texas, Washington, Wayne Wright.
  • Tri-County Mental Health Services: 816-468-0400
    Clay, Platte, Ray.
  • Truman Medical Center Behavioral Health: 816-404-5700
    Jackson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

