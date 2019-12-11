State representative says there shouldn’t be a “false god” on the capitol building

Mo. — A local lawmaker is asking state officials to prevent putting up a statue of a roman goddess back on the capitol building.

State Representative Mike Moon, from Ash Grove, wrote to Governor Mike Parson claiming the statue of Ceres Is a “false god” and should not be displayed on the capitol dome.

The state took Ceres down last year for renovations and repairs.

She was unveiled last week for people to see up close before she’s hoisted back atop the dome next Monday.

Ceres is the Roman goddess of agriculture and has been on the capitol building since 1924.

