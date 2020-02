LEBANON, Mo. — Bennett Spring State Park is hosting a trash clean-up along the banks of the Spring Branch in preparation for its opening day.

The clean-up is February 29 at 10 a.m.

It will start at the spring head and move along the bank to the Niangua River.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided for volunteers.

After the clean-up, free lunch of hot dogs and chips will be provided, just bring your own drink.