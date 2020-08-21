State official explains survey for Missourians to share concerns about law enforcement

Mo. — Missourians can share their opinions on how they think law enforcement officers should be trained and disciplined through a survey.

Missouri Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten says it’s hard to recruit officers.

“We see that there are less people that want to be a police officer and less people who are interested in making the sacrifices for the sake of Missourians,” said Karsten.

The department created the survey to get feedback from Missourians on their experience with law enforcement across the state.

Karsten says the survey is a chance for residents to learn more about law enforcement.

“We need to continue to educate folks on what is required of officers, how they approach things, the why behind they may approach certain situations the way that they do,” said Karsten.

In the survey, there are questions about gender, age and a place to share concerns with law enforcement.

“We know that many in the minority community have articulated experiences that they have with officers and we believe we can utilize that feedback to enhance our training,” said Karsten.

The online survey is open until Wednesday, August 26. Post commission members will discuss and review the survey on August 31 and September 2.