State investigation into elder abuse hotline investigation ends

Mo. — A state investigation into an elder abuse hotline is over with recommendations for improvement.

The attorney general’s office launched a probe in the department of health and senior service’s elder abuse hotline after published reports suggested up to half of the calls to the hotline went unanswered.

The attorney general’s office worked with DHSS to implement improvements to the hotline to ensure all calls are answered.

Among several recommendations, there is now an online reporting system to help gather details on suspected cases of abuse.