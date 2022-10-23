CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning.

The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal Buildings completely involved when they arrived. Firefighters from five other area departments responded to help battle the blaze.

Video taken by John Hacker shows firefighters battling the fire amid extremely dry conditions.

Carthage Fire reports at the same time, a nearby tree and container holding cardboard for recycling also caught fire. Crews fought to save the Hispanic Christian Church next door, but the fire spread to the church quickly, and was destroyed in the blaze. Fire departments were successful in preventing the fire from spreading across the street where there’s a gas station.

The fire was extinguished by 3 a.m. Sunday, when most fire engines were called off. A small crew remained in the area until 9 a.m. to monitor for smoldering. No injuries were reported.