State House passes legislation that may lead to Missouri getting a Hyperloop

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jefferson City is discussing the possibility of getting a Hyperloop between Kansas City and St. Louis.

According to Missouri net, the state House passed legislation that could help the project along.

State representatives added the Hyperloop to a list of projects that could be funded through public-private partnerships.

The 200 mile track could get a person from one city to the other in 30 minutes and would cost 10 billion dollars.

Elected leaders say the state won’t be paying for the Hyperloop and that the goal is to find private funding for the project.

The bill representatives passed also bans the government from taking private land to build a 15 mile test track in Missouri.