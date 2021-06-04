State Auditor Galloway announces she will not run for any office in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced on Twitter Friday morning that she will not be a candidate for State Auditor nor any other office in 2022.

In her statement, she says it has been an honor serving the State of Missouri, “Yet, during this past decade, I have missed countless family events, little league games and school activities. I am ready for the next chapter of service and life with my family.”

Galloway says in her remaining time, she will continue serving as the state’s watchdog. Galloway began her public service career as Boone County Treasurer then Missouri State Auditor over ten years ago.

In the 2020 election, Galloway, Democrat, lost the gubernatorial race against current Republican Governor Mike Parson.

