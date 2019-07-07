Starvey Creek Bluegrass Festival Rides Again

CONWAY, Mo — A day full of sunshine and good music: that sums up the final day at the Starvey Creek Bluegrass Festival.

After rain hampered the event just a bit the last couple of days there was a big crowd on hand for day three of the event.

It was a picture perfect day for picking, and toe-tapping to the tune of some bluegrass bands at the Starvey Creek Bluegrass Festival in Conway. Whether it was a waltz, some good gospel, or some fast-paced fiddling, there was no shortage of entertainment.

Just ask Larry Strickler, who drove almost three hours to enjoy the experience.

“Second year we’ve been here. First year we found it on the internet, and it was close to a location we were familiar with. So we came down, we were here two days, loved every bit of it. There’s not hardly a day that went by that we didn’t talk about next years event coming up. Bring your lawn chairs, leave them there if you’re coming back the next day,” says Strickler.

Strickler has a unique way to remember events like this. A cowboy hat that doubles as a keepsake.

“It’s just kind of a way to help remember an occasion. Very nice people, they all signed my hat, and nobody gave me a hard time. It’s just kind of a scrapbook that keeps the sun out of my eyes,” says Strickler.

The sun was a welcome sight after the first two days saw rain, but the sunshine was no match for some festival goers.

Chuck Abrahamson and his wife are no strangers to Starvey Creek. They have been regulars for the past 15 years. However, the last couple of years they’ve found a niche selling pork rinds and popcorn.

“The breeze takes that smell down in the valley where the people are sitting, and they just can’t resist it,” says Abrahamson.

That’s just a small part of what makes this event so special for them.

“Meeting people that we only see once a year that we have developed friendships for several years. They come from all over the country. This isn’t just a bluegrass festival for people from Missouri. Starvey creek is just a wonderful place to come,” says Abrahamson.

This was the 33rd year for the Starvey Creek Bluegrass Festival.