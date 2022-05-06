SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – National Space Day is on Friday, May 6. The Springfield Astronomic Society has several upcoming space events happening that you can attend.

On Saturday, May 7, a stargazing event will take place at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and telescopes will be provided.

They will be set up either on the Botanical Center patio or roof.

Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park is located at 2400 S Scenic Ave. in Springfield.

Springfield Astronomical Society will help educate and discuss astronomy as well as observing the Moon.

On Sunday evening, May 15, there will be a total Lunar Eclipse. The Springfield Astronomical Society has not yet announced anything for that event yet.

For more information call the Botanical Gardens at 417-891-1515.