St. Robert Police and Pulaski County ask for assistance identifying suspect

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– The St. Robert Police Department and the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office are asking for assistance identifying a suspect involved in a high-speed chase in St. Robert and Pulaski County.

The high speed chase happened on Tuesday June 16, 2020.

The suspect was suspected of stealing a vehicle from the Springfield/Bolivar area before allegedly stealing a different vehicle at Fort Leonard Wood.

The suspect refuses to identify himself, and facial recognition will take up to three days. The suspect’s fingerprints did not come back as any known individual.

If you recognize this person, please contact the St. Robert Police Department at 573-451-2000 ext. 1.