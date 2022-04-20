CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Robert, Missouri, is charged with four counts of second-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

U.S. Army Officer Justin R. Stephens, 47, was arrested by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division from Fort Leonard Wood.

Officials said the charges stem from an investigation that began back in September 2021.

Stephens was in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility until he posted his $100,000 bond and was released pending his court date.