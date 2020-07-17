St. Louis Zoo says baby elephant is struggling

Local News

by: Kevin S. Held

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A team of keepers and veterinarians at the St. Louis Zoo are providing around-the-clock care to a newborn elephant.

The calf was born July 6 to Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant.

According to the zoo, the calf has shown unspecified developmental impairment, limiting the baby elephant’s ability to feed.

Additional testing is under way to provide a possible diagnosis and treatment options for the 10-day-old elephant.

In the meantime, the zoo’s Elephant Care Team will continue to provide support for Rani and her calf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties