Missouri Senate passes new crime bill

MISSOURI.– A new crime bill passed through the Senate Friday morning.

Senate Bill one was passed with a 27 to 3 vote.

This bill would allow judges to try teenagers as young as 14 as adults for certain crimes.

The bill would also lift a requirment that St. Louis police have to live within one hour of response time for three years.

It also includes a data collection of petitions for juvenile certification.This information is to provide more context for judges to prosecute the juvenile.

Senate Bill one has now moved to the Missouri House and is scheduled for debate on Wednesday.

