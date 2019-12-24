St. Louis program connects immigrants with jobs

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– A new program that starts in January in St. Louis will seek to help connect new immigrants with their career goals.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the International Institute of St. Louis is launching Immigrant Career Path Services to help immigrants quickly transition into career fields of their choice.

The program is designed for people who arrive in St. Louis with advanced degrees or years of experience.

It will offer help with resume writing, interviewing sessions, job training, and assistance with higher education.

Counselors will assess certifications and foreign degrees, as well as re-certification services and other employment-related courses.